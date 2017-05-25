Quincy woman crashes into tree, arrested for DUI

A Quincy woman was arrested for DUI after crashing her car into a tree near Clubhouse Drive in Quincy.

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to the crash scene at 4:37 Thursday morning. They found Coriann L. Lyssy, 35, near her vehicle, which was in the middle of the roadway with major damage.

Deputies alleged she was trying to walk home.

Lyssy was arrested for failure to reduce speed, driving on a suspended license, DUI, and possession of drug Paraphernalia.