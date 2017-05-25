Quincy woman crashes into tree, arrested for DUI - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy woman crashes into tree, arrested for DUI

Posted:
By Brian Troutman, Producer
Connect
Coriann Lyssy Coriann Lyssy
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Quincy woman was arrested for DUI after crashing her car into a tree near Clubhouse Drive in Quincy.

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to the crash scene at 4:37 Thursday morning.  They found Coriann L. Lyssy, 35, near her vehicle, which was in the middle of the roadway with major damage.

Deputies alleged she was trying to walk home.

Lyssy was arrested for failure to reduce speed, driving on a suspended license, DUI, and possession of drug Paraphernalia. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.