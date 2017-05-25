Remains found at Adams County Courthouse site - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Remains found at Adams County Courthouse site

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The archaeologist working at the Adams County Courthouse said Thursday she's found two graves with remains in them, and she believes she's found four more grave sites so far.

Archaeologist Karen Atwell said they started finding grave sites Monday afternoon. The graves are believed to be leftover from a cemetery previously located at the site.

"We have two for sure," Atwell said. "With the bones we hit so far, we have not seen any signs of coffins."

Atwell said it appeared a majority of the graves did get removed when the previous courthouse was built. She thinks crews stripped a lot of land off when building the current courthouse.

"We're hitting bone at about a foot and a half, which is very surprising," Atwell said. "They should be much deeper."

County officials previously said between 30 and 40 bodies could located in that southeast section of the courthouse. Crews used frequencies last month to check for possible bodies and the preliminary report showed 20 to 40 graves possibly at the site.

As of Thursday, Atwell said crews had made it directly east of the current courthouse. She said as they've come closer to the structure, they've started to hit other debris.

"We're running into a lot of the 1876 courthouse debris," Atwell said. "There's a lot of limestone and brick."

Atwell said once the bodies are recovered, they'll likely be studied at a university.

