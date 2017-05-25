Driver dead after train crash near Colchester, Ill.

The WGEM StormTrak weather team stopped by the Hy-Vee off Harrison in Quincy Wednesday.More >>
The WGEM StormTrak weather team stopped by the Hy-Vee off Harrison in Quincy Wednesday.More >>
Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore believes his second term will be about continuing the building blocks set in his first term.More >>
Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore believes his second term will be about continuing the building blocks set in his first term.More >>
The new school at the Monroe site will be called Lincoln Douglas Elementary.More >>
The new school at the Monroe site will be called Lincoln Douglas Elementary.More >>
The Quincy Public School Board addressed continued state funding issues on Wednesday night.More >>
The Quincy Public School Board addressed continued state funding issues on Wednesday night.More >>
First graders at St. Dominic school in Quincy took on their parents in a friendly game of kick ball Wednesday.More >>
First graders at St. Dominic school in Quincy took on their parents in a friendly game of kick ball Wednesday.More >>
A group of military veterans in Quincy were honored for their sacrifices Wednesday.More >>
A group of military veterans in Quincy were honored for their sacrifices Wednesday.More >>
The Illinois river is not going down slowly, and recent rains haven't helped. The longer it takes, the more money levee districts have to spend to keep water away from homes and off of farm land.More >>
The Illinois river is not going down slowly, and recent rains haven't helped. The longer it takes, the more money levee districts have to spend to keep water away from homes and off of farm land.More >>
A shooting is unimaginable in certain areas of the Tii-States but first responders and lawmakers focused on training for a situation.More >>
A shooting is unimaginable in certain areas of the Tii-States but first responders and lawmakers focused on training for a situation.More >>
City officials in Hannibal want to hold themselves accountable for the quality of services they offer, that's one of the reasons they will be implementing a performance measuring system.More >>
City officials in Hannibal want to hold themselves accountable for the quality of services they offer, that's one of the reasons they will be implementing a performance measuring system.More >>
Summer is just around the corner and librarians in Hannibal want to make sure kids brains stay engaged over the break. The Hannibal Free Public Library kicked off its summer reading program Wednesday. People of all ages attended the free event and took part in story-time, and activities such as bowling, coloring and hopscotch. Organizers said it's important for kids to start summer off on the right foot.More >>
Summer is just around the corner and librarians in Hannibal want to make sure kids brains stay engaged over the break. The Hannibal Free Public Library kicked off its summer reading program Wednesday. People of all ages attended the free event and took part in story-time, and activities such as bowling, coloring and hopscotch. Organizers said it's important for kids to start summer off on the right foot.More >>