Driver dead after train crash near Colchester, Ill.

Crew at the scene looking at the vehicle.

The McDonough County Sheriff's Office said a driver died Thursday morning after a train collision at a crossing near Colchester, Illinois.

Sheriff Rick VanBrooker said the Amtrak train hit the car at about 11 a.m. The crossing, which does not have cross arms, lights or bells, was located between Colchester and the 336 interchange.

The victim was not identified.

VanBrooker said no one was injured on the train. He said the train, which was heading towards Quincy, would not be in service for a while.

The train was about a mile down the railroad from the car.

The car was heavily damaged. A tarp appeared to be placed on the vehicle.

Amtrak Spokesperson Marc Magliari said as of noon, they were waiting for local police to finish investigating. He said a crew was on the way to the scene to check the train.

Magliari said as long as the train is fine, it will continue on its route. He said if there is an issue, they'll figure out how to transport passengers.