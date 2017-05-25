Quincy teacher wins WGEM Golden Apple Award

A teacher at Quincy's Washington Elementary School was the winner of this month's WGEM Golden Apple Award.

"I grew up in Quincy and I've been watching people get the Golden Apple for a long time and really never thought that was going to happen to me," winner Melissa Fantz said.

Fantz has spent all 16 years of her teaching career at Washington. She joked teaching is a family affair, as both her parents and two sisters are also teachers.

"It's kind of what we do, but I didn't really realize the impact that it was having on my life until a few years in," Fantz said. "I started to notice that my personal mission to make a difference was what I was doing every day here."

After working alongside her, Washington School Principal Sara Cramer said she knew she wanted Fantz to teach her own children.

"It's just not the traditional way and the children engage in the learning, they are excited to be here," Cramer said. "I love watching my daughter sit on the porch and model what Mrs. Fantz has done for the day."

School counselor Nikki Finney's son was also in Fantz's class. She said her dedication extends well beyond the classroom.

"She really does take kids home and that need and home and she really does take parents to appointments that don't have a ride," Finney said. "The time and the energy she puts into every student is unbelievable."

In or out of the classroom, Fantz said it's all about the kids.

"Everyday their smiles, their learning," Fantz said. "Just they way they look at you and they light up when they see you every morning. That's what it's all about."