Tornado damage repairs continue at Tri-State school - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tornado damage repairs continue at Tri-State school

Posted:
By Whitney Williams, Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Crews removing damaged sod from the football practice field Thursday. Crews removing damaged sod from the football practice field Thursday.
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Tornado cleanup continued at South Shelby High School this week, more than two months after a tornado caused severe damage.

A tornado went through the area the night of March 6. The storm damaged the football field, football practice field and bleachers among other things.

Superintendent Tim Maddex said several things have already been fixed like roof shingles and the baseball field backstop. Crews were working at the school Thursday to remove damaged sod.

Maddex said there's still a lot of work to do before the new school year begins. He said took a while to get some repairs moving.

"It's been quite time consuming," Maddex said.

Maddex said the district recently received approval to renovate the bleachers. He said the bleachers were originally grandfathered in, but the district has to fork out an extra $6,000 on the structure to bring it up to code.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.