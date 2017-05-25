Tornado damage repairs continue at Tri-State school

Tornado cleanup continued at South Shelby High School this week, more than two months after a tornado caused severe damage.

A tornado went through the area the night of March 6. The storm damaged the football field, football practice field and bleachers among other things.

Superintendent Tim Maddex said several things have already been fixed like roof shingles and the baseball field backstop. Crews were working at the school Thursday to remove damaged sod.

Maddex said there's still a lot of work to do before the new school year begins. He said took a while to get some repairs moving.

"It's been quite time consuming," Maddex said.

Maddex said the district recently received approval to renovate the bleachers. He said the bleachers were originally grandfathered in, but the district has to fork out an extra $6,000 on the structure to bring it up to code.