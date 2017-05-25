Grand Avenue Bin wall to get repairs

On the other side of the wall is a large vertical rock

City officials in Hannibal are looking to renovate an old wall that will help keep drivers safe.

The Grand Avenue Bin Wall was built in the '90's to protect drivers on the road from falling rock and debris from the steep hillside. Overtime the wall has deteriorated and pieces of dirt, earth and limestone have been going underneath the wall and onto the road. Officials said renovating the wall is a top priority and won't come cheap.

"It's a safety issue," said city manager, Jeff LaGarce. "I wish we could use this $320,000 to pave the streets or things like that. But it is necessary, it's critical and it's at a key location so we are going to be improving it," said LaGarce.

The design for the new wall is expected to be finished in the next 60 days.