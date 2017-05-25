Summer street projects underway in Macomb

The City of Macomb is investing over $1-million dollars in summer street projects in the city. One of the biggest projects is now underway at Western Avenue. Crews are replacing the road from Adams Street to University Drive.

Western Avenue, running right through Western Illinois University, is getting a $700,000 makeover. Drivers like Megan Pierce said they will take the inconvenience if it means an easier drive on main city streets.

"We're just excited to see all of the upgrades that are happening," Pierce said. "We're grateful that the city is putting our tax dollars to good work and putting those improvements into our community."

Macomb Public Works interim director Kent Cox said crews will work in increments to limit how long parts of Western Avenue is closed.

"We've broken the project into three phases in order to allow access to traffic and coordinate with the university as to where they need access," Cox added.

The first phase is from Adams Street to Riverview Drive. Cox said that could be done soon.

"Anticipated completion date of June 2nd for phase one so we can get it back open to traffic," Cox said.

Cox said most of the street projects this summer are focused around the university for good reason.

"It is very important for the city," Cox added. "The university is an integral part of the city of Macomb as well as the entire region as far as tax revenue and the business that they bring."

Those who live and work in Macomb, like Pierce, agree.

"That's the nuts and bolts of our community. It's the entire backbone of us," Pierce said. "We join with the university and partner with them on so many things in the community, so it's great to see that we're partnering on this."

The city said the Western Avenue project should be completed by August 15th.

The next project on the list in Wigwam hollow road. The city says resurfacing could start within the next two weeks, depending on the contractor.