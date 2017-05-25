Huckleberry Pond to get renovations

If you have been to Huckleberry Park in Hannibal recently, you might have noticed the water looking a little low.

The Huckleberry pond has a leak and officials said it needs to be fixed. The pond is no longer able to hold the water, making the pond low. The city plans to excavate the pond, to fix the leak. They are also looking to widen the pond, put rock along the shoreline and add a handicap accessible dock.

"We really want people to use Huckleberry Park pond. They love the ducks and being able to fish here. We want to make sure that despite the weather, people can use the pond," said Mary Lynne Richards with Parks and Recreation.

Officials are also hoping the Missouri Department of Conservation can help to stock the pond with fish.

