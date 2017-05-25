Title Shot: QND heads to Final Four with one goal in mind

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Last summer Mark Longo and his coaching staff knew they had something special entering the spring girls soccer season.



It urns out the Quincy Notre Dame leadership group was right.



Other than a loss to arguably the best team in St. Louis, St. Joseph's Academy, the Lady Raiders haven't had a setback.



In fact, since the postseason started the Lady Raiders have out-scored their opponents 42-1 in five games, and only two wins stand between them and the program's fourth state championship, and first since 2013.



Defensively speaking this year's group continues to stand out.



"I feel like we try to communicate a lot and we know each others strengths and weaknesses," freshman sweeper Maddie Dickerman said.



"We just try to help each other in ways that we can."



On the defense, Longo added: They're vocal to each other (and) they let everybody know where they're suppose to be, and who to pick up, yelling at halfbacks to get back on defense. They just do a nice job of communicating. They know their roll and they play it well."



Besides a little game film and score comparisons QND isn't very familiar with Friday's semifinal opponent Elmhurst IC Catholic. The Lady Knights have two players with at least 25 goals and head to Naperville riding a 10-game winning streak.



The task is simple for the Lady Raiders - play within themselves for a shot at a title.



"We can't look too far ahead (and) can't be thinking we're going to be playing in the state championship game when our first game isn't over," Longo said.



"Play that first half, regroup at halftime, and play the second (half). But we have to go up and play our game. We have to attack, attack, attack, and if we can do that I like our chances. If we stay within our system we'll be in good shape. We just can't have someone having their own agenda."



Friday's contest kicks off at 7 p.m. at North Central College.