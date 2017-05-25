Illinois House to vote on domestic violence shelter funding

Parking lot sign shows it's use for those in the Quanada domestic violence program.

Sign for Quanada's "I am unbeatable" campaign hangs at near the front entrance.

Quanada officials say they're in desperate need for state funding for the domestic violence shelter.

The agency learned in December they were not being paid for the work they had done despite the stopgap budget being passed last July. Executive Director Megan Duesterhaus says they're in the hole around $350,000.

The Illinois House is pushing a bill to streamline $18 million for shelters across the state.

"Many of the things it pays for, like occupancy costs and building maintenance, we can't pay that with our other funding sources like federal funding sources," Duesterhaus said. "We need that state funding to match federal funding sources.

Duesterhaus says without state funding, they won't receive that federal funding. The house bill, which has bipartisan support, is scheduled to be voted on next week.