Program to improve Monroe City's historic area

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) -

How can Tri-State communities improve their historic areas?

In Monroe City, Missouri, they may have found a solution by applying for a partnership with the Missouri Main Street Program.
 
The city would contribute forty percent of the funds, with the program contributing the remaining sixty percent. The president of the Chamber of Commerce says there are several vacant buildings on Main Street, and the city wants them dealt with to hopefully attract more businesses.

"We do have a lot of thru traffic with the lake and areas, and it would be nice to be able to have more people stop and enjoy the community here in Monroe City, " Mindy Hays, President of the Monroe City Chamber of Commerce said.

She says while the city is still in the early planning stages of the two year project, they hope to raise between $60,000 and $100,000.

