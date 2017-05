Thursday's Area Scores - May 25

Lara Pence's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 7th inning sends Illini West to the sectional championship game.

**High School Softball**



(IHSA)

*Class 2A Knoxville Sectional Semifinals*

Orion: 4

Illini West: 5

Lara Pence: Walk-off sac fly (also winning pitcher)

Gracie McDowell: 3 hits

Baylee Clampitt: 2 RBI's

-- Illini West vs. Rockridge (Saturday, 11 a.m.)



*Class 1A Calhoun Sectional Semifinals*

Unity: 0

Calhoun: 14

(6 Innings)

Grace Baalman: CG 2-hitter, 15 K's

Emily Baalman: 7 RBI's

-- Central vs. Calhoun (Saturday, 11 a.m.)



*Class 3A Limestone Regional Semifinals*

Macomb: 0

Washington: 10





**High School Baseball**



(IHSA)

*Class 1A Lewistown Sectional Semifinals*

Abingdon-Avon: 1

Central: 0





**College Baseball**



(Summit League Tournament)

North Dakota State: 11

Western Illinois: 4

Connor Currier: 3-4, HR, 2 RBI's

Leathernecks: (18-32), season ends





**High School Soccer, Girls**



(IGHSAU)

*Class 2A Region Quarterfinals*

Davenport North: 3

Fort Madison: 1

Emily Wolf: goal



Keokuk: 1

Burlington: 5





**High School Tennis, Boys**



(IHSA)

*Class 2A State Tournament*

-- Quincy High School

Doubles team (Ben Oakley/Andrew Vonderheide) finished 2-1, advances to round of 32

Doubles team (Greyson Arns/Blake Hayden) finished 1-2, season ends





**High School Track and Field, Boys**



(IHSA, Class 1A State Meet)

*Finals Qualifiers*

James Gwartney (Pittsfield): Long Jump

Connor Artman (Illini West): Long Jump/110M Hurdles/300M Hurdles

Jace Norman (Illini West): High Jump

Devin Yocum (BWP): High Jump

Andy Bird (West Hancock): Shot Put/Discus

Jacob Bryan (Illini West): 800M/1600M

Eli Ten Eyck (Pittsfield): 1600M

Cory Miller (Unity): 1600M

Basile Buckner (Rushville/Industry): 200M

Rushville/Industry (4x100M Relay/4x200M Relay/4x800M Relay)

Liberty (4x100M Relay/4x200M Relay)

Illini West (4x800M Relay)





**College Track and Field, Women's**



(NAIA Championships)

-- Culver-Stockton's Paige Bray advances to 200M finals