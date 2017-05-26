Parents concerned as local district considers four-day school week

The district won't decide on the change until sometime in the fall.

A Tri-State school district is considering changing to a four-day school week and while kids may love the idea, parents may need more convincing.

The Monroe City School District laid out its proposed schedule changes at a public meeting Thursday, which was met with mixed reviews.

"Tonight is about the why," Monroe City School District Superintendent Tracy Bottoms said. "For us to lay out what our challenges are day to day with our students, and to understand why we're thinking about making a calendar change."

Monroe City School District's superintendent talked to a crowd of parents Thursday about a number of possible schedule changes like year-round school, trimesters, and a four-day school week.

"Some of those issues we have, we're seeing that our current calendar and the time we allot is not enough to address those issues, so we need a change," Bottoms said.

The problem is that teachers don't have enough time for development outside of the classroom and Bottoms says that's getting harder with an increase in students with special needs.

But parents like Brett Barnes say they're concerned that not enough research has been done to study the effects of a four-day school week on kids.

"I don't think it's prudent to roll the dice and risk our child's education and switch when there's other opportunities and other ways to handle that," Barnes said.

He pointed to other local districts like Clark County and Palmyra schools as an example.

"They have a little different school calendar than we do. But something along those lines," Barnes said. "I think Palymra has some professional development days a little different than what we do, and neither of those have gone to a four-day school week, and apparently they're managing fine."

And while he's open to change, he says a shortened week is just too drastic.

Still, parents won't see any changes in the upcoming school year. Bottoms said the four-day week is something they're still considering, but they won't make that decision until fall.