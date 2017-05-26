Troopers preparing for busy Memorial Day weekend travel

With the threat of severe weather this weekend, police in the Tri-States are urging everyone to make safety a priority this weekend.

AAA predicts that almost 40 million Americans will travel 50 or more miles away from home this weekend, and with bad weather in the forecast, Sergeant Eric Brown with the Missouri State Highway Patrol urged preparedness for any situation.

"People should just be aware of ever-changing conditions while they drive, whether it be a bright, sunshiny day," he said. "In the Midwest, weather can change quickly. You can go from sunny to rain very quickly. If it does rain, adjust your speed accordingly so you don't have any issues, such as hydroplaning and sliding into vehicles."

Brown also said you should also make sure your vehicle is roadworthy if you're planning a trip, and that you have emergency equipment in case something does go wrong this weekend.

Troopers will be looking out for distracted and impaired driving as well as speeding and seat belt use, but they need regular drivers to help them out.

"If you see something, say something," Brown added. "If you see an erratic driver that may be under the influence, or texting while driving, someone that's causing a danger to another driver, pull over safely and make that phone call to your local sheriff's department, police department, or state police to report that driving behavior."