Documents: $5.26 led to Hannibal Dairy Queen assault

Court documents reveal a short cash register drawer led to an alleged assault this week at the Dairy Queen in Hannibal.

Police reported the arrest of Jason Cunningham Wednesday, who was charged with three counts of third-degree assault. Marion County Prosecutor David Clayton said Cunningham faces 12 years in prison, three years in jail or fines up to $30,000 or a combination of all three.

The probable cause states the accuser, who was a manager at the restaurant, talked to Cunningham about $5.26 missing from his cash register drawer. She said they were initially talking civilly outside of the restaurant, between a shed and dumpster.

The accuser told police she told Cunningham he would be written up for the discrepancy. She said they both started to raise their voices at each other before Cunningham waived his finger in her face and told her not to yell at him.

According to the accuser's statement, she then pushed his hand out of her face. She said he then pushed her down and hit her in the back of the head with his hat before hitting her in the head again, but this time with his hand.

The accuser told police Cunningham grabbed her left leg and tried to throw her in the nearby creek. She said he lifted her about 4 inches off the ground and let go, causing her to fall into the creek.

She then said another co-worker ran up and separated the two. The accuser said she told Cunningham she was calling the police, but he said the same and then told her he would kill her.

The accuser said Cunningham began running at her, but she ran to a police officer at a nearby stoplight. She said the officer turned on his lights and pulled into the parking lot.

Documents show another employee told police they saw Cunningham trying to throw the manager into the creek. The employee said Cunningham was yelling "don't you put your hands on me. I will kill you."

Clayton released a statement Thursday regarding the charges against Cunningham:

This individual has a very serious criminal history from other areas and has had numerous contacts with local law enforcement in the near past. He’s currently lodged in the Marion County Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond. Previous attempts to convict this individual on other charges were unsuccessful due to witness problems. The Hannibal Police (Department) and my office will do all we can to see that those challenges don’t arise in this case.

Cunningham is scheduled back in court June 2 for Arraignment.