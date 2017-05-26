Documents: $5.26 led to Hannibal Dairy Queen assault

Court documents reveal a drawer short of money leading to an alleged assault this week at the Dairy Queen in Hannibal.More >>
Court documents reveal a drawer short of money leading to an alleged assault this week at the Dairy Queen in Hannibal.More >>
Quincy Police said two businesses failed tobacco compliance checks this week.More >>
Quincy Police said two businesses failed tobacco compliance checks this week.More >>
A Hannibal man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on assault charges, according to police.More >>
A Hannibal man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on assault charges, according to police.More >>
A man was arrested in McDonough County early Wednesday morning on a meth charge, according to a news release by the sheriff.More >>
A man was arrested in McDonough County early Wednesday morning on a meth charge, according to a news release by the sheriff.More >>
Former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace filed an appeal in Adams County Circuit Court recently in an attempt to get back $35,000, according to court documents.More >>
Former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace filed an appeal in Adams County Circuit Court recently in an attempt to get back $35,000, according to court documents.More >>
A Fort Madison, Iowa, man was arrested Tuesday on multiple drug charges, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.More >>
A Fort Madison, Iowa, man was arrested Tuesday on multiple drug charges, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.More >>
An Adams County farmer accused of burning up a tractor for insurance money was sentenced to federal prison Monday, according to a news release.More >>
An Adams County farmer accused of burning up a tractor for insurance money was sentenced to federal prison Monday, according to a news release.More >>
Three Fort Madison, Iowa, residents were arrested on drug charges recently, according to a news release by police.More >>
Three Fort Madison, Iowa, residents were arrested on drug charges recently, according to a news release by police.More >>
Two people wanted in Iowa were arrested in McDonough County over the weekend because of a tip, according to police.More >>
Two people wanted in Iowa were arrested in McDonough County over the weekend because of a tip, according to police.More >>
Two Hannibal residents were arrested for child endangerment after drugs were found in a home, according to police.More >>
Two Hannibal residents were arrested for child endangerment after drugs were found in a home, according to police.More >>