2 Quincy businesses fail tobacco compliance check

Quincy Police said two businesses failed tobacco compliance checks this week.

Authorities said 20 businesses were checked Tuesday. They said two of those businesses failed the checks by selling tobacco to a 17-year-old, cooperating minor.

Police said the two businesses that failed the checks were County Market Express at 432 S. 36th and Cenex/One Stop at 235 S. 8th.

The 18 businesses found compliant were:

Ayerco - 4727 State

Ayerco - 2600 N 12th

Ayerco - 2401 State

Hyvee Grocery/Wine and Spirits - 1400 Harrison

Hyvee Gas - 1300 Harrison

Hyvee Gas - 310 N 36th

Hutter-Citgo 1401 N 24th

Cenex - 301 Riverview

Murphy USA / Walmart - 5211 Broadway

Jiffi Stop - 2731 Broadway

Harvest Market - 1600 N 24th

Quincy Market - 1001 N 5th

Save a lot - 837 Jefferson

Caseys - 3601 Maine

Caseys - 2418 N 24th

County Market - 524 N 24th

County Market Express 932 N 12th

County Market Express 537 Broadway

Police said County Market employee Marcy Rhodes, 49, of Quincy, and One Stop employee Kaylee Biswell, 24, of Quincy, were each issued citations.