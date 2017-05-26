2 Quincy businesses fail tobacco compliance check - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Police said two businesses failed tobacco compliance checks this week.

Authorities said 20 businesses were checked Tuesday. They said two of those businesses failed the checks by selling tobacco to a 17-year-old, cooperating minor.

Police said the two businesses that failed the checks were County Market Express at 432 S. 36th and Cenex/One Stop at 235 S. 8th.

The 18 businesses found compliant were:

  • Ayerco - 4727 State
  • Ayerco - 2600 N 12th
  • Ayerco - 2401 State
  • Hyvee Grocery/Wine and Spirits - 1400 Harrison
  • Hyvee Gas - 1300 Harrison 
  • Hyvee Gas - 310 N 36th 
  • Hutter-Citgo 1401 N 24th
  • Cenex - 301 Riverview
  • Murphy USA / Walmart - 5211 Broadway
  • Jiffi Stop - 2731 Broadway
  • Harvest Market - 1600 N 24th 
  • Quincy Market - 1001 N 5th
  • Save a lot - 837 Jefferson
  • Caseys - 3601 Maine
  • Caseys - 2418 N 24th
  • County Market - 524 N 24th
  • County Market Express 932 N 12th
  • County Market Express 537 Broadway

Police said County Market employee Marcy Rhodes, 49, of Quincy, and One Stop employee Kaylee Biswell, 24, of Quincy, were each issued citations.

