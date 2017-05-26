Boil order for some Payson residents - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

PAYSON, Ill. (WGEM) -

Another boil order was issued Friday for some Payson, Illinois, residents. 

Officials said the boil order was for residents in the Briarwood East subdivision. 

The cause of the boil order is continued issues with a water line that was hit earlier this month, according to officials.

Officials said the boil order would be lifted Thursday at noon.

