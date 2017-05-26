Strong storms expected in the Tri-States - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Strong storms expected in the Tri-States

(WGEM) - Severe weather is a good possibility in the Tri-States over Memorial Day weekend.

The National Weather Service began issuing Thunderstorm Warnings late Friday morning. Check here for the latest watches and warnings.

WGEM Meteorologist Kevin Shive said gusty winds and hail were possible throughout Friday afternoon.

Shive said the storms Saturday, however, could be more severe. He said strong winds, hail and tornadoes will be possible Saturday evening.

