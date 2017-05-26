State Troopers urge extra caution for Memorial Day travels - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

If you're getting ready to pack up the car to make the trip back home at the end of a long weekend, you're not alone. 

Triple A says an estimated 39 million drivers hit the road over Memorial Day weekend and a big portion of those travelers will be driving back home on Monday. 

Memorial Day is anything but a relaxing holiday for state troopers who will be out in full force across the Tri-States.

Sgt. Eric Brown with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says at the end of long weekends, it's easy to underestimate the dangerous effect drowsy driving can have, especially on a crowded highway.

"If you're tired stop, take a break," said Brown. "Get out of your vehicle, stretch, move around a little bit and keep yourself woken up. Impaired driving is an issue every day of the year but driving while you're tired is just as dangerous as driving while impaired.

Sgt. Brown also expressed that with accidents and roadside incidents more likely on heavy travel days, drivers should know what to do if they see or are involved in an incident on the road.

"If you experience a roadside emergency such as a flat tire, move your car off to the right as far as possible, give yourself the room," he said. "If you come up on a crash, call star 5-5 for an emergency line to the Highway Patrol in the state of Missouri or dial 9-1-1."

