Illinois Veterans Home commemorates Memorial Day

Hundreds of veterans and community members gathered Friday to remember the fallen ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.

The American Legion performed a 21-gun salute and 'Taps' at the Illinois veterans home in Quincy. The names of 96 veterans who died since last Memorial Day were also read aloud as part of the ceremony.

The head of Veterans Affairs in Illinois says it's important to remember the reason for the holiday.

"Celebrating and honoring our fallen heroes, so it was a wonderful opportunity to pay tribute to those that paid the ultimate sacrifice but also to celebrate the freedoms that we enjoy every day as Americans," said Director of Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs Erica Jeffries.