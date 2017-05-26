Illinois Veterans Home commemorates Memorial Day - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Illinois Veterans Home commemorates Memorial Day

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Hundreds of veterans and community members gathered Friday to remember the fallen ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.

The American Legion performed a 21-gun salute and 'Taps'  at the Illinois veterans home in Quincy. The names of 96 veterans who died since last Memorial Day were also read aloud as part of the ceremony.

The head of Veterans Affairs in Illinois says it's important to remember the reason for the holiday.

"Celebrating and honoring our fallen heroes, so it was a wonderful opportunity to pay tribute to those that paid the ultimate sacrifice but also to celebrate the freedoms that we enjoy every day as Americans," said Director of Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs Erica Jeffries.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.