Local pools to open Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day traditionally serves as the unofficial kickoff of summer and that means area pools will soon be busy.

Indian Mounds Pool in Quincy opens Saturday at 11 a.m. This year's schedule is 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. on the weekends.

Crews have spent the past few weeks getting the pool ready-- which includes a new coat of paint. They're ready for big crowds this weekend.

"If we can get a little over 100 people here each day that's a pretty good crowd that's a pretty good crowd for Memorial Day and then probably next weekend we'll kick in and start getting really busy," said Director of Program Services for the Quincy Park District Mike Bruns.

The Park District is starting swim lessons next month, and they're also planning a Teen Swim Night.

Day passes are $4.50 for kids 17 and under, seniors and veterans and $5.00 for adults.

The Park District also helps with financial aid by giving 75% off their Swim Pass.

