Crews finishing repairs on Glenwood Pool - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Crews finishing repairs on Glenwood Pool

Posted:
A lifeguard at Glenwood Pool in Macomb watches swimmers. (File photo) A lifeguard at Glenwood Pool in Macomb watches swimmers. (File photo)
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

Macomb's pool will be opening soon, but the pool's future is still uncertain.

Crews are finishing repairs to Glenwood Pool, which are expected to cost around $15,000.

City Administrator Dean Torreson says the city is still debating whether to take control of the the pool at the end of the year. The Park District is giving up the pool because of the high repair costs but the city is considering alternatives like joining forces with other community groups to build a new indoor and outdoor aquatic center.

"Putting a plan together that could put up a multi-use facility that could be used for all of those entities and probably operated by the YMCA," Torreson said.

Torreson says they've been working on the plan for more than a year, but it's still in the very early stages.

Meanwhile, the current pool is being filled and is expected to open by the second weekend of June.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.