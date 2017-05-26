Crews finishing repairs on Glenwood Pool

Macomb's pool will be opening soon, but the pool's future is still uncertain.

Crews are finishing repairs to Glenwood Pool, which are expected to cost around $15,000.

City Administrator Dean Torreson says the city is still debating whether to take control of the the pool at the end of the year. The Park District is giving up the pool because of the high repair costs but the city is considering alternatives like joining forces with other community groups to build a new indoor and outdoor aquatic center.

"Putting a plan together that could put up a multi-use facility that could be used for all of those entities and probably operated by the YMCA," Torreson said.

Torreson says they've been working on the plan for more than a year, but it's still in the very early stages.

Meanwhile, the current pool is being filled and is expected to open by the second weekend of June.