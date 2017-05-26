Gus Macker street closures

The annual Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament is scheduled for this weekend in Quincy.

As a result, several streets will be closed in the downtown area.

City officials said the following streets will be closed from 5:00 p.m. Friday through 8:00 p.m. Sunday:

5th Street from York to Vermont

Jersey Street from 4th to 6th

Maine Street from 4th to 6th

Hampshire Street from 4th to 6th

Officials said "No Parking" signs will be posted on the closed streets. Officials said they asked police to tow vehicles parked in the restricted areas from 6:00 a.m. Saturday throughout the tournament.