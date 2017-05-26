Gus Macker street closures - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Gus Macker street closures

Posted:
By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
Bio
Connect
Biography
A map of the street closures. A map of the street closures.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The annual Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament is scheduled for this weekend in Quincy.

As a result, several streets will be closed in the downtown area. 

City officials said the following streets will be closed from 5:00 p.m. Friday through 8:00 p.m. Sunday:

  • 5th Street from York to Vermont
  • Jersey Street from 4th to 6th
  • Maine Street from 4th to 6th
  • Hampshire Street from 4th to 6th

Officials said "No Parking" signs will be posted on the closed streets. Officials said they asked police to tow vehicles parked in the restricted areas from 6:00 a.m. Saturday throughout the tournament. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.