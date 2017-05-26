Hannibal Fire Department Swift Water Rescue team looks to expand

After helping save dozens of people trapped by flooding in southeast Missouri, The Hannibal Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Team is now looking to expand.

Currently there are four members on the team and officials are looking to nearly double that number to about 9 or 10.

Captain Ben Devlin said it's important to expand the number so that if crews are sent away to help flood relief elsewhere, they would still be able to cover their home base in case something were to happen.

"If we were to get deployed, that would leave this area uncovered, it takes man power out of the area. If we have a couple of teams, we would be able to cover this area and other areas that we go too," said Devlin.

In September, some of the firefighters will begin training to join the Swift Water Rescue team.