Hannibal Fire Department Swift Water Rescue team looks to expand - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal Fire Department Swift Water Rescue team looks to expand

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Team on Bear Creek Team on Bear Creek
Water equipment Water equipment
Team member putting on water gear Team member putting on water gear
Team member putting on life vest Team member putting on life vest

After helping save dozens of people trapped by flooding in southeast Missouri, The Hannibal Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Team is now looking to expand.

Currently there are four members on the team and officials are looking to nearly double that number to about 9 or 10.

Captain Ben Devlin said it's important to expand the number so that if crews are sent away to help flood relief elsewhere, they would still be able to cover their home base in case something were to happen. 

"If we were to get deployed, that would leave this area uncovered, it takes man power out of the area. If we have a couple of teams, we would be able to cover this area and other areas that we go too," said Devlin. 

In September, some of the firefighters will begin training to join the Swift Water Rescue team. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.