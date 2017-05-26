"Twain on Main" expected to bring large crowds

Many people from outside of the tri-states come for the festival

The annual Twain on Main festival is this weekend and officials say it'll go on rain or shine.

Organizers expect this year will be the biggest festival thus far, with around 125 different vendors selling everything from food, to clothes and antiques. There will also be live performances from the "Dixie Dads Jazz Band," to various Mark Twain related skits and plays.

Coordinators said the festival is one of the largest in Hannibal and continues to grow each year.

"Twain on Main is just a great festival. We got a lot of vendors down here. We are going to have a lot of entertainment. As a matter of fact, we've got some new things coming this year that people would absolutely not believe. It's going to be great.," said Mike O'Cheltree with the Historic Hannibal Marketing Council.

