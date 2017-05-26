Bluff City Theater to have outdoor play, 'The Boys in Autumn' - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Bluff City Theater to have outdoor play, 'The Boys in Autumn'

By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Have you ever wondered what Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn would be like as adults? Well if so, there's no need to wonder anymore. 

Crews were out Thursday setting up the stage in Nipper Park for Bluff City Theater's first outdoor play, 'The Boys in Autumn.'

 The play takes places when Tom and Huck are both 70-years-old. Tom returns back to Hannibal, and he and Huck reflect on the past.

"I think if you like good theater and if you are a fan of Hannibal and a fan of Mark Twain, I really think you should come see this. I think you are going to find it very interesting and a thoughtful story. There is a lot to like in this production," said Joe Anderson Executive Director, Bluff City Theater.

The first show is June 1st. 

