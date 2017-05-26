Troopers urging safety on roads this Memorial Day weekend - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Troopers urging safety on roads this Memorial Day weekend

By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Many people have already hit the roads to try to beat the holiday traffic, but officers want to make sure you remember a couple of travel tips so you can get to your destination safely.

AAA predicts that almost 40-million Americans will travel 50 or more miles away from home this weekend. 

Sergeant Eric Brown with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said you need to be prepared for any situation.

"We ask for people to be sure their vehicles are road worthy. Make sure all their fluids are full and their tires are good and have emergency equipment just in case they do experience some type of equipment failure or a roadside emergency. We ask that they check the MoDOT traveler map that way they know where the road construction is," said Brown. 

Brown also said you should always be aware of weather conditions, because although it might be bright and shining, weather can change quickly and if it does, you should adjust your speed accordingly.

