Bicyclist raising awareness for importance of organ donation

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Sign on the back of Bill Conner's bike showing what his ride is for. Sign on the back of Bill Conner's bike showing what his ride is for.
Map shows the trail Conner will take to get to Fort Lauderdale. Map shows the trail Conner will take to get to Fort Lauderdale.
Bill Conner adjusts his bag on his bike. Bill Conner adjusts his bag on his bike.
Bill Conner shows off his sign on for his daughter. Bill Conner shows off his sign on for his daughter.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Losing a child can be devastating for parents, but a father in the Midwest is sharing how his family found solace.

Bill Conner stopped in Quincy Friday on a crusade to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation. He is riding his bicycle more than 1,500 miles from Madison Wisconsin to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It's all in honor of his daughter, Abbey, who died suddenly this year at the age of 20.

Conner's family decided to donate her organs.

"Abbey helped four people live, we were able to help somebody in need," Conner said. "If that wouldn't have happen, the way she died, it really would have been tougher for me. It took some of the sting out of it, I was proud of her."

Conner says his journey will take another 57 days to complete. He chose Fort Lauderdale to visit the hospital that treated his daughter.

