Quincy High's Young follows her love of softball to John Wood

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Friday proved extra special for Quincy High's Kaylee Young.



On her last day as a senior at QHS, Young signed her national letter of intent to continue her athletic career.



Young made her pledge to the John Wood softball program official.



She's proven she can play at multiple positions and she can certainly carry the load at the plate.



In front of friends, teammates, family, and her coaches, Young took the next step in her playing days.



"It's just a huge opportunity and something fun to accomplish," Young said.



"Both of my brothers signed and play, so it's kind of nice to have my day in the light, and have a day for me to sign and do something that I love to do which is play softball."



Young becomes the latest area standout to join the Lady Blazers who have put together a solid recruiting class for next spring.