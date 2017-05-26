Campers plan for severe weather threat

As severe weather threatens the area Memorial Day weekend, campers say they're keeping eyes on the sky.

New and experienced campers can be found all over Wakonda State Park in Lewis County, Missouri.

"First experience," Amie Maguire said."We have three kids. Our oldest just turned four, our youngest is eight months so wish us luck."

"We've got some aunts, uncles, grandmas, grandpas and grandkids all around," Diana Mast said.

Even with potential storms in the forecast, some families say they won't be turning away just because of the weather.

"We just check the different websites and apps to make sure we know what's happening," Mast explained. "Whenever the kids ask why there's a bathroom across the street it's because that's a storm shelter."

It's an easy way to keep your family safe, according to emergency management officials. They say establishing that plan only takes a few minutes.

"The key to all of this is to have a plan and figure out, if severe weather strikes, how are you getting the alert and where you're going to go," Adams County Emergency Management Director John Simon said.

Park officials will alert campers of any severe weather threats, but Simon said watch your phone or bring a weather radio with you.

"Depending where you are and the coverage area, a weather alert radio may be the best method in order to be able to receive that emergency alert," Simon explained.

Maguire says her family will head home if the weather gets too bad, but won't let rain ruin their experience.

"I've got the rain coats and we've got trash bags we can transform into ponchos," Maguire added."So we'll just let it roll."

If you're traveling Saturday, emergency officials say know what county you are traveling in when an alert comes. That will help you know if you should seek shelter or be able to continue on your drive.