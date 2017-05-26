Wavering Pool demolished - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Wavering Pool demolished

The old Wavering pool site
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy's old Wavering Pool is no more.

The slide is now gone and the pool is filled in but, the concession stand and bathrooms are still standing.

Park district officials decided to demolish the pool after voters shot down a tax increase in 2015 to save it. They're seeking input on what to do with the property now.
 

