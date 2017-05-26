Wavering Pool demolished

The Adams County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for possession of meth and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop.More >>
Hundreds of veterans and community members gathered Friday to remember the fallen ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.More >>
After helping save dozens of people trapped by flooding in southeast Missouri, The Hannibal Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Team is now looking to expand. Currently there are four members on the team and officials are looking to nearly double that number to about 9 or 10.More >>
Have you ever wondered what Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn would be like as adults? Well if so, there's no need to wonder anymore. Crews were out Thursday setting up the stage in Nipper Park for Bluff City Theater's first outdoor play, "The Boys in Autumn."More >>
Many people have already hit the roads to try to beat the holiday traffic, but officers want to make sure you remember a couple of travel tips so you can get to your destination safely. Triple-A predicts that almost 40 million Americans will travel 50 or more miles away from home this weekend. Sergeant Eric Brown with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said you need to be prepared for any situation.More >>
Another boil order was issued Friday for some Payson, Illinois, residents.More >>
Local police and firefighters joined the community in worship, honoring those who serve the Quincy community.More >>
