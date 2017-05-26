Friday Sports Extra - May 26 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Friday Sports Extra - May 26

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
QND routs IC Catholic to advance to Saturday's state championship. QND routs IC Catholic to advance to Saturday's state championship.

**High School Soccer, Girls**

(IHSA)
*Class 1A Semifinals*
IC Catholic: 0
QND: 9
Olivia Dreyer: 2 goals, 2 assists
Erin Barnes: 2 goals
Lady Raiders: (22-1-1), break own record for most goals in a 1A state tournament and tie record for most total goals in 1A state tournament

Johnsburg: 2
Normal U-High: 3
-- QND vs. Normal U-High (Saturday, 5 p.m.) **QND defeated U-High 4-0 earlier this season**


**High School Track and Field**

(MSHSAA)
*Class 3, GIRLS*
Bowling Green (4x800M Relay) wins state championship (second year in a row) -- Hannah Kroencke, Erin Martin, Kate Klott, and Quinn Grote

*Class 4, GIRLS*
Taylor Vandelicht (Pole Vault) finishes in three-way tie for 8th place

*Class 4, BOYS*
Hannibal (4x100M Relay) qualifies for finals

(IHSA)
*Class 3A, BOYS*
Jordan Johnson (Quincy High) qualifies for finals in discus


**High School Tennis, Boys**

(IHSA)
*Class 2A, State Tournament*
Quincy High doubles team (Ben Oakley/Andrew Vonderheide) loses 6-2, 6-4 in third round of consolation bracket (finishes 2-2 at state)

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.