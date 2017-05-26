Friday Sports Extra - May 26

**High School Soccer, Girls**
(IHSA)
*Class 1A Semifinals*
IC Catholic: 0
QND: 9
Olivia Dreyer: 2 goals, 2 assists
Erin Barnes: 2 goals
Lady Raiders: (22-1-1), break own record for most goals in a 1A state tournament and tie record for most total goals in 1A state tournament
Johnsburg: 2
Normal U-High: 3
-- QND vs. Normal U-High (Saturday, 5 p.m.) **QND defeated U-High 4-0 earlier this season**
**High School Track and Field**
(MSHSAA)
*Class 3, GIRLS*
Bowling Green (4x800M Relay) wins state championship (second year in a row) -- Hannah Kroencke, Erin Martin, Kate Klott, and Quinn Grote
*Class 4, GIRLS*
Taylor Vandelicht (Pole Vault) finishes in three-way tie for 8th place
*Class 4, BOYS*
Hannibal (4x100M Relay) qualifies for finals
(IHSA)
*Class 3A, BOYS*
Jordan Johnson (Quincy High) qualifies for finals in discus
**High School Tennis, Boys**
(IHSA)
*Class 2A, State Tournament*
Quincy High doubles team (Ben Oakley/Andrew Vonderheide) loses 6-2, 6-4 in third round of consolation bracket (finishes 2-2 at state)
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.