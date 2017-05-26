Friday Sports Extra - May 26

**High School Soccer, Girls**



(IHSA)

*Class 1A Semifinals*

IC Catholic: 0

QND: 9

Olivia Dreyer: 2 goals, 2 assists

Erin Barnes: 2 goals

Lady Raiders: (22-1-1), break own record for most goals in a 1A state tournament and tie record for most total goals in 1A state tournament



Johnsburg: 2

Normal U-High: 3

-- QND vs. Normal U-High (Saturday, 5 p.m.) **QND defeated U-High 4-0 earlier this season**





**High School Track and Field**



(MSHSAA)

*Class 3, GIRLS*

Bowling Green (4x800M Relay) wins state championship (second year in a row) -- Hannah Kroencke, Erin Martin, Kate Klott, and Quinn Grote



*Class 4, GIRLS*

Taylor Vandelicht (Pole Vault) finishes in three-way tie for 8th place



*Class 4, BOYS*

Hannibal (4x100M Relay) qualifies for finals



(IHSA)

*Class 3A, BOYS*

Jordan Johnson (Quincy High) qualifies for finals in discus





**High School Tennis, Boys**



(IHSA)

*Class 2A, State Tournament*

Quincy High doubles team (Ben Oakley/Andrew Vonderheide) loses 6-2, 6-4 in third round of consolation bracket (finishes 2-2 at state)