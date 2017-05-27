Championship Chase: Canton puts pieces together in postseason

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) -- It's been a year but the feeling of being so close, yet so far, from winning a state championship hasn't completely left the Canton baseball program.



Last season's 13-run loss to Valle Catholic in the title game has served as motivation.



The Tigers are back and eager to make a better impression.



Most of the faces are the same. However, some have emerged, including freshman Carson Birck whose grand slam helped slam dunk Russellville in the quarterfinals.



"At a school our size we're going to play underclassmen. We have to and the older guys when they were younger they were playing (and) they know what they're going through," head coach Clint Smith said.



"They help them out with and we try to plug holes the best that we can."



According to senior Cooper Hudnut, "We all believe in each other. We're extremely loud in the dugout. It probably annoys some people but it helps us. It gets us pumped up. Knowing that each other believes in one another it helps us. It gives us confidence."



The Tigers have caught fire since the postseason started.



After scoring 43 runs in the district tournament they added 25 more tallies in the sectional and quarterfinal. The ultimate goal was a return to state and now that they're back in O'Fallon the players don't want another 2016 repeat.



"Coming back from last year getting beat 15-2 in the championship I think that kind of set a fire in us," junior Lance Logsdon explained.



"Whenever we got back we're going to prove something to everybody."



Junior Koy Smith added: "We're more experienced this year. We know what it takes to win a state championship and hopefully we can get back there and have another opportunity."



According to senior Josh Kermoade, "Last year we didn't really know what to expect because that was our first year. Now that we have a little bit of experience why not us? We know what to expect there and I feel like we really could win a state championship this year."



Canton opens with St. Vincent in Tuesday's semifinals. Game time at CarShield Field is set for 4 p.m.