Indian Mounds Pool opening delayed

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill.

The Quincy Park District reported Indian Mounds Pool would not be opened Saturday as scheduled.

Spokesperson Marcelo Beroiza said the delay was because of mechanical issues. He didn't specify what the issues were.

Beroiza said the pool would be open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

