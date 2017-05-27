Panda Express closed after fire in restaurant

Sign on the door saying the store is closed temporarily.

Panda Express is closed Saturday because of a fire that was started in the fryer.

Quincy fire crews responded to the fire on 31st and Broadway to a fire in the restaurant.

Fire officials say the fire was contained quickly when crews arrived on scene.

Panda Express put a sign in front of the store that reads: "Sorry for the inconvenience. We are having technical difficulties that are currently being addressed. We will open soon."