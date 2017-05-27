Panda Express closed after fire in restaurant - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Panda Express closed after fire in restaurant

Posted:
Fire crews outside Panda Express Fire crews outside Panda Express
Sign on the door saying the store is closed temporarily. Sign on the door saying the store is closed temporarily.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Panda Express is closed Saturday because of a fire that was started in the fryer. 

Quincy fire crews responded to the fire on 31st and Broadway to a fire in the restaurant. 

Fire officials say the fire was contained quickly when crews arrived on scene. 

Panda Express put a sign in front of the store that reads: "Sorry for the inconvenience. We are having technical difficulties that are currently being addressed. We will open soon." 

