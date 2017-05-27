Ameren Illinois preparing for storms

Ameren Illinois officials said the emergency center is activated to coordinate rapid response.

With severe storms predicted to impact the central and southern portions of the Ameren Illinois service territory this evening, Ameren Illinois has called in several workers in the area.

In the event of power outages, Ameren Illinois said there will be a rapid response to the impacted areas.

The Ameren Illinois Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is actively monitoring weather conditions for any changes that may impact service.

If necessary, Ameren Illinois said they are prepared to send out their special Ameren Illinois Storm Trailers. These trailers are filled with materials that field crews need to perform their service restoration work.

The trailers can be moved to various staging sites to provide materials when outside crews come in to help with the restoration efforts and to provide a store of materials close to the area with the most damage.

Ron Pate, senior vice president of Operations and Technical Services for Ameren Illinois said, "Safety is our priority every day of the year, but it takes on added significance when severe weather strikes.The first safety rule is to stay away from downed power lines and immediately call us if you see one. Never go outside during a power outage after sunset because you won't be able to see a downed power line that could still be energized and dangerous. Stay away from brush, shrubs and downed trees that may hide downed lines."

Officials also said customers should prepare for a power outage or loss of natural gas service. If your electric service is interrupted, be sure to unplug or protect sensitive computer and electronic equipment with a high-quality surge protector.

When severe weather is predicted, fully charge your cell phone. Also, remember that cordless land line telephones will not function in the event of a power outage.

Customers who experience a power outage should immediately report it to Ameren Illinois by calling 1-800-755-5000.

Detailed safety and outage information is available on the Ameren Illinois outage map at AmerenIllinois.com and updates will be provided on Twitter @AmerenIllinois and Facebook. Customers can also sign up for text or email notifications once an outage has been reported.

Visit Ameren.com/alerts.