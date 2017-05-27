Hannibal's Aquatic Center opens - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal's Aquatic Center opens

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Hannibal Aquatic Center Hannibal Aquatic Center
Aquatic Center lifeguard Aquatic Center lifeguard
Child going down pool slide Child going down pool slide
The pool is free for kids under 2 years old The pool is free for kids under 2 years old
Child that just jumped off diving board Child that just jumped off diving board
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Kids and families were able to enjoy the opening day of the Hannibal Aquatic Center on Saturday. 

The aquatic center will be open everyday from 12 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. 

Kids were able to swim, play pool basketball and jump off diving boards.

Directors said the pool is a great way for kids to have a safe summer.

"We have a lot of fun things to offer. We have slides, we have kiddie pools, it's just a fun way to relax and enjoy your summer and our lifeguards keep it safe for us," said Jenna McDonald, aquatic director. 

The Aquatic Center is also offering swim classes.

If you are interested, you can find a link HERE

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.