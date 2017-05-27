Hannibal's Aquatic Center opens

Child that just jumped off diving board

The pool is free for kids under 2 years old

Kids and families were able to enjoy the opening day of the Hannibal Aquatic Center on Saturday.

The aquatic center will be open everyday from 12 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Kids were able to swim, play pool basketball and jump off diving boards.

Directors said the pool is a great way for kids to have a safe summer.

"We have a lot of fun things to offer. We have slides, we have kiddie pools, it's just a fun way to relax and enjoy your summer and our lifeguards keep it safe for us," said Jenna McDonald, aquatic director.

The Aquatic Center is also offering swim classes.

If you are interested, you can find a link HERE.