Village breaks ground on veterans memorial

Images of what the Memorial will look like

The village of Mendon, Illinois broke ground on a new memorial that will sit in City Park

Saturday, families of veterans came together to honor those who served our country.

When complete, the memorial will span more than 16 feet and families will be able to add their loved ones name to the monument.

"I think that the community will be very proud of it," said Daron Cannell, Committee Chair for Mendon Veteran's Memorial. "I think a lot of the veterans have expressed that their very happy that we are doing this. I think a lot of veterans have been waiting for us to put one up. There is a lot of enthusiasm and people are very proud of it," said Cannell.

If you are interested in adding a veterans name on the back of the memorial, you can call 217-430-8643.

Officials hope to finish the memorial by Memorial Day 2018.