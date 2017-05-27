Twain on Main festival kicks-off tourism season for downtown businesses

Hannibal's Twain on Main festival kicked off Memorial Day weekend and the busy tourism season that brings thousands to the Tri-States.

Music, food, and of course lots of Mark Twain, that's just some of the events that took place at the annual Twain on Main Festival in Hannibal.

Business owners said the festival poses as the unofficial kick-off of summer and tourism season.

"It's kind of the kick-off of summer although it's not yet,” said Sonja Otten, Bar Manager at Rumor Has It Bar and Grill. “We definitely see the upward slide going into Memorial Day weekend and from then on out we are super busy,” said Otten.

People from all over traveled down for the weekend to celebrate the life of Mark Twain.

"We definitely have lots of people from other countries come. I see a lot of people from Germany and a lot of people from Asia,” said Otten.

One person making the trip to America's Hometown is Grace Todd from Kansas City, Missouri. Her family drove four hours to attend the festival.

"Since its my first time I get to experience something very new and very interesting. Knowing that Mark Twain was from here in Missouri it's more of a home town feel,” said Todd.

Officials said this is the largest Twain on Main Festival thus far, with around 125 different vendors.

"Its definitely picked up over the last few years which is really nice. We definitely see in the couple of days thousands of people in the Saturday and Sunday span of the festival at our business,” said Otten.

Ceremonies begin Sunday at 10 a.m. with events running until 6:00 p.m.

For a full schedule of Sunday's events CLICK HERE.