Saturday's Area Scores-May 27

**High School Soccer, Girls**

(IHSA Class 1A State Championship)

Normal U-High: 2
QND: 4
McKenzie Foley: 3 Goals
Foley: Sets IHSA Class 1A record for most goals at a state tournament (5) 
Raiders: 4th state title

**High School Track & Field**

(IHSA Class 1A Boys State Meet)

Illini West: Team State Champions

*Area Medalists
1st) Connor Artman (IW): Long Jump,
1st) Illini West 4x800M Relay
1st) Rushville-Industry 4x100M Relay
2nd) Andy Bird (W. Hancock): Shot Put
2nd) Eli Ten Eyck (Pitts.): 1600M
2nd) Illini West 4x400M
3rd) Connor Artman (IW): 100MH
3rd) Jacob Bryan (IW): 800M
3rd) Jace Norman (IW): High Jump
4th) Connor Artman (IW) 300MH
4th) Jacob Bryan (IW): 1600M
4th) Rushville-Industry 4x200M Relay
6th) Basil Buckner (Rush-Ind): 200M
6th) Cory Miller (Unity): 3200M
7th) Andy Bird (W. Hancock): Dicus
7th) Devin Yocum (B-PC): High Jump
7th) James Gwartney (Pitts.): Long Jump
7th) Liberty 4x100M Relay
8th) Liberty 4x200M Relay



(MSHSAA Class 4 State Meet)

*Area Medalists
4th) Hannibal 4x100 Relay
5th) Shamar Griffith (Hannibal): Triple Jump

(MSHSAA Class 3 State Meet)

*Area Medalists
2nd Daniel Lehenbauer (Palmyra): Discus
3rd) Kate Klott (Bowling Green): 800M
5th) Kate Klott (Bowling Green): 1600M

**High School Baseball**

(Beardstown Class 2A Sectional Title Game)
Pleasant Plains: 12
QND: 13
Wade Willer: 2-run HR
Tommy Ray: HR

(Tuscola Class 2A Sectional Title Game)
St. Joseph Ogden: 6
Paris: 1
SJO vs QND in Super-Sectional Monday @ Lincoln Land CC (6:00pm)

**High School Softball**

(Class 2A Knoxville Sectional Title Game)
Illini West: 2
Rockridge: 13
Baylee Clampitt: HR

(Class 1A Calhoun Sectional Title Game)
Central: 0
Calhoun: 1



 

