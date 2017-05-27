Auction raises money for Honor Flight

On this Memorial Day weekend, Sullivan and Sons Auction paid tribute to our nation's veterans



The group stopped their auction and put up for bid two guns with all the proceeds going to the Great River Honor Flight.

One gun was donated by Game Masters and the other was from Honor Flight board member, Annette Hoskins, whose husband was a Vietnam veteran.

But, he passed away before he could go on his Honor Flight.

"We want to give back and support our veterans," Kelsey Taylor with Game Masters said. "A lot of our customers are veterans or serving right now and it's just a great cause. It's touched a lot of our lives."

This is the second year that Sullivan and Sons has put this together and they were able to raise $2,805 for local veterans.