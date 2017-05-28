Eagle scout raises money for local vets and earns badges - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio



Eagle scout raises money for local vets and earns badges

Clay LaCount's father putting the pin on his uniform. Clay LaCount's father putting the pin on his uniform.
Clay raised flags all around the cemetery. Clay raised flags all around the cemetery.
Veterans were in attendance during the ceremony. Veterans were in attendance during the ceremony.
Other eagle scouts taking in the ceremony and work. Other eagle scouts taking in the ceremony and work.
CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) -

In Missouri, honoring our fallen heroes was the theme that Clay LaCount used for his Eagle Scout project.  

With help from friends, he raised flag poles in Forest Grove Cemetery in Canton.  

He received his Eagle Scout medal and scarf from his parents in front of several friends.

Clay also donated $1,000 dollars that he raised by selling popcorn this year to the Honor Flight program. 

"Both my grandparents were veterans and my great-grandfather and a couple of my cousins are in the military as well so this has always been a thing of mine," LaCount said. 

This is the second year he has done this.

Last year he donated $800.

The next Great River Honor Flight, Mission 43, will depart from Hannibal on Saturday, June 24. 

