Gus Macker wraps up 27th annual tournament - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Gus Macker wraps up 27th annual tournament

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Teams playing in the 2017 Gus Macker tournament in downtown Quincy Teams playing in the 2017 Gus Macker tournament in downtown Quincy
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The 27th year for the Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament in downtown Quincy wrapped up on Sunday.

Organizers said 399 teams played in this years tournament with players coming from 19 different states.

Quincy Exchange Club hosted the event with most of the proceeds going to local charities.

Co-Chairman Steve Green said this is their biggest fundraiser of the year. 

"The money that we raise from the event helps us support all of our charitable contributions throughout the year," Green said. "All of the things that we do with youth programs, patriotism, our veterans, this all goes to support that."

Green said 18 more teams signed up this year which is a great sign for next year's tournament. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.