Gus Macker wraps up 27th annual tournament

Teams playing in the 2017 Gus Macker tournament in downtown Quincy

The 27th year for the Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament in downtown Quincy wrapped up on Sunday.

Organizers said 399 teams played in this years tournament with players coming from 19 different states.

Quincy Exchange Club hosted the event with most of the proceeds going to local charities.

Co-Chairman Steve Green said this is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

"The money that we raise from the event helps us support all of our charitable contributions throughout the year," Green said. "All of the things that we do with youth programs, patriotism, our veterans, this all goes to support that."

Green said 18 more teams signed up this year which is a great sign for next year's tournament.