Veterans, loved ones remembered during ceremony

Memorial Day weekend is not only about the barbecues and opening of pools, it's a weekend to remember those who have given the ultimate sacrifice and severed our country.

It was all on display at a memorial day ceremony at the National Cemetery in Keokuk.

Jim Hubrich came to watch his son, a member of the Navy, play in the band.

He said military families like his know the sacrifices all too well.

"He was out for three or four months at a time where you had no contact with him," Hubrich said. "You had no idea where he was at or what he was doing. It gets unnerving at times.

Iowa congressman Dave Loebsack attended today's events and supported military families who have loved ones who have served or are currently serving the country.

"They are the ones who really have to pick up the slack and do the everyday work that has to be done," Loebsack said. "They have to be appreciated. I think we often forget about them."

For families who have loved ones serving the country, walking through cemeteries like the one in Keokuk can be a reminder of the sacrifice they could make.

"You walk through and see the people who don't come home, it hits home," Hubrich added. "It hits home."

Dozens of families, friends and veterans remember those who did make the ultimate sacrifice.

"Without them, without the people serving, and since we're all a volunteer army now, the services are all volunteer. Nobody is forcing them into this. They all do it willingly," Hubrich said. "It's a great thing about this country."

A country free, because of the sacrifice so many have made.

The celebration will continue Monday as Loebsack heads to Ottumwa for another Memorial Day Service.