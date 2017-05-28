Fantastic Fourth: QND girls soccer adds to the trophy case

What those outside the program considered improbable the girls of the QND girls soccer team considered plausible.



"I knew we were able to do this," said senior defender Lucy Stella.



"I knew we had the potential to be state champions so it wasn't out of sight or out of mind."



With a (4-2) win Saturday night in the Class 1A state title game Quincy Notre Dame secured its fourth girls soccer title in program history and put a fitting end to a season the Raiders hoped would end with gold.



"I was just in disbelief like, 'Oh my god I can't believe this just happened!'" said sophomore keeper Delaney Walker.



"During the season you just keep wishing and praying and hoping that you get here and we did," added Stella.



Helping the Raiders "get here" was a team full of underclassmen, including rookie sophomore starting goalie Delaney Walker. During the season the Raiders' keeper conceded only one game while giving up just three goals in the playoffs.



"Winning state is all we could ever imaging as a team," says Walker. "We just never expected to lose only one (game)."



And when it counted most, a group of seniors new to the state tournament provided the leadership needed to win a title.



"I think it was just that we had confidence and we had confidence in the underclassmen so that gave them confidence," said Stella.



As the Raiders arrived home from the state tournament they were greeted to cheers of friends, family and fans alike as they boarded a trailer to give their new state championship trophy a tour of the Gem City.



"Raider Pride never dies," said head coach Mark Longo with a crowd of admirers behind him.



"It just speaks volumes for our school and the traditions we have."



If Raider pride truly never does die, then this team will live forever in the halls of Quincy Notre Dame.

