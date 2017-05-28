Forging Ahead: QND baseball joins elite company

While the QND girls soccer team celebrates a state title another one is still in the hunt for a state title. The QND baseball team secured its spot in the elite eight with a win in the Beardstown Sectional title game over Pleasant Plains, Saturday.



"A lot of people were counting us out from the beginning saying we lost a lot of talent and a lot of good coaches," said head coach Ryan Oden.



"I kept reminding the kids from the start of the year that we could do something special."



Meanwhile, the Raiders bats remain hot, having scoring more than 10 runs in two of their last three games. Now the Raiders are hoping to continue that success and strike while the iron is hot in the Super-Sectional.



"All year we've been looking for that clicking with our team and right now is when its really starting to come in to effect," said senior shortstop Wade Willer.



"Everyone is hitting the ball and everyone is making plays."



Quincy Notre Dame will play St. Joseph Ogden in Monday's Super-Sectional at Lincoln Land Community College at 6:00pm. The Raiders met St. Joseph Ogden twice in the regular season. The two split a double header.









