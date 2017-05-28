Water park opens with half a million dollars in renovations - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Water park opens with half a million dollars in renovations

Posted:
By Emily McCarter, Multimedia Journalist
Slides at the renovated Splash Landing Water Park Slides at the renovated Splash Landing Water Park
MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Splash Landing Water Park in Monroe City got a major facelift for its grand opening Saturday.

More than 400 people attended opening day to check out the park's $500,000 upgrades. 

Manager Melanie Darnell said the major improvements were in the pools and slides.

During the off-season, crews added jets to the wave pool, which creates bigger waves than ever before.

As for the water slides, wooden beams have been replaced with beams of steel to make it safer for kids and families.

"The need was pretty strong," Darnell said about upgrades at the park. "They would stand at the top of that wooden tower and it would sway in the wind, which made not only the lifeguards feel uncomfortable but the guests feel uncomfortable too."

Darnell said they plan to finish other small projects around the park throughout the summer.

She hopes the renovations will bring more people to Splash Landing this season.

