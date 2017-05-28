Mark Twain Lake draws big numbers over the weekend - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Mark Twain Lake draws big numbers over the weekend

Posted:
By Emily McCarter, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Families celebrate the holiday weekend at Mark Twain Lake Families celebrate the holiday weekend at Mark Twain Lake
MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Mark Twain Lake was packed with families this holiday weekend.

Officials said, so far, Memorial Day weekend has been a safe one.

Park Specialist Brett Barnes said wearing a life jacket, staying within the lines at the beach, and keeping an eye on small children are important safety tips.

Barnes said the park also offered programs to help kids learn about Mark Twain and the beautiful nature.

"We started providing programs for schools in April and then in to May," Barnes said. "It's usually end of the year field trips. And we had over 20 different schools come with over 4,000 programs given this spring. So we were extremely busy with school groups this year."

Families can also enjoy tours at the Mark Twain Birthplace Museum this summer. 

Barnes said staff just finished renovations on some of the displays.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.