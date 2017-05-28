Mark Twain Lake draws big numbers over the weekend

Mark Twain Lake was packed with families this holiday weekend.

Officials said, so far, Memorial Day weekend has been a safe one.

Park Specialist Brett Barnes said wearing a life jacket, staying within the lines at the beach, and keeping an eye on small children are important safety tips.

Barnes said the park also offered programs to help kids learn about Mark Twain and the beautiful nature.

"We started providing programs for schools in April and then in to May," Barnes said. "It's usually end of the year field trips. And we had over 20 different schools come with over 4,000 programs given this spring. So we were extremely busy with school groups this year."

Families can also enjoy tours at the Mark Twain Birthplace Museum this summer.

Barnes said staff just finished renovations on some of the displays.