Hawks fall in opening round of World Series

Jack Claeys hit a three-run homer in the first inning to get seventh-seeded Northwestern started in a 6-5 victory over Maryland on Sunday, sending the Wildcats to the Big Ten Tournament championship game for the...

Jack Claeys hit a three-run homer in the first inning to get seventh-seeded Northwestern started in a 6-5 victory over Maryland on Sunday, sending the Wildcats to the Big Ten Tournament championship game for the first time...

More >>