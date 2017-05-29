Troopers give advice on staying safe while returning home

Triple A says an estimated 39 million drivers hit the road over the Memorial Day weekend.

Memorial Day is anything but a holiday for state troopers who will be out in full force across the Tri-States.

Sgt. Eric Brown with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said at the end of long weekends, it's easy to underestimate the dangerous effect drowsy driving can have.

"If you're tired stop, take a break. Get out of your vehicle, stretch, move around a little bit and keep yourself woken up," he advised. "Impaired driving is an issue every day of the year but driving while you're tired is just as dangerous as driving while impaired."

He also said that drivers should keep in mind that accidents and roadside incidents happen.

"If you experience a roadside emergency such as a flat tire, move your car off to the right as far as possible, give yourself the room," he said. "If you come up on a crash, call star-55 for an emergency line to the highway patrol in the state of Missouri or 911."

Brown added that an X-factor with travel is also the weather.

He said if you're driving through rain and storms to slow down to avoid hydroplaning and sliding into other vehicles.